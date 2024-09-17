Published 19:27 IST, September 17th 2024
Anupamaa: 'Kavya' Aka Madalsa Sharma Confirms Quitting Rupali Ganguly Show: Time To Say Goodbye....
Days after Sudhanshu Pandey announced quitting the Rupali Ganguly headliner, Madalsa Sharma, who plays Kavya on the show, has also called it quits.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Madalsa Sharma plays the role Kavya in Anupamaa | Image: Madalsa Sharma/Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
19:27 IST, September 17th 2024