Updated January 19th, 2024 at 23:15 IST

Arjun Bijlani Expresses His Thoughts On The Ram Mandir Inauguration, Calls Himself a 'Ram Bhakt'

Arjun Bijlani recently opened up about being a Ram Bhakt coupled with his childhood memories of being mesmerised by the story of Lord Ram and Hanuman.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani | Image:arjunbijlani/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Arjun Bijlani currently stars in the television serial Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti. The actor has recently opened up about his devotion for Lord Ram, also anointing himself as a 'Ram Bhakt'. The actor has also shared his excitement over the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, all set to take place in Ayodhya on January 22.

Arjun Bijlani is a Ram Bhakt


The consecration of the Ram Mandir on Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi will mark a day of great religious and spiritual significance in the history of the country. With the date for the same being set at January 22, India is a mere few days away from the monumental occasion. Echoing the country's excitement for the same, actor Arjun Bijlani has opened up on his thoughts about the historic day. While the actor's name is not included in the sizeable list of film and television faces who have been extended invites to witness the inauguration ceremony, Bijlani has expressed his desire to visit Ayodhya soon.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Arjun said, "I am excited for the inauguration of Ram Mandir. I am the bhakt of Ram Ji and Hanuman Ji and since childhood, we have listened to Ramayan. I strongly believe in Lord Ram. There will be so much tourism and I am looking forward to the opening. I am looking forward to visiting Ayodhya."

The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony will take place on January 22


The Ram Mandir's much awaited Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be presided over by honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister is currently in the midst of an eleven day long ritual, preparing for the same. Several eminent names from the world of film and television have been extended official invites for the historic moment, among other dignitaries.

Foremost among them from the television sector are Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri, who essayed the roles of Lord Rama, Goddess Sita and Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana. 

Published January 19th, 2024 at 23:07 IST

