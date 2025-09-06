Ashish Kapoor Blocked Rape Victim's Access To Help, Blackmailed Her With Videos

Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Saturday remanded actor Ashish Kapoor in 14 days of judicial custody after police interrogation in a case related to sexual assault of a woman. He was produced before Link Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Payal Singhal. Ashish was arrested September 2 from Pune in connection with an alleged gang rape case registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by a woman. An FIR was filed on August 11, under relevant sections on charges of rape, gang rape, causing hurt, etc.

The sexual assault allegedly took place on the intervening night of August 10 and 11. The FIR was registered on August 11. The party where the victim was sexually and physically assaulted was organised by Ashish's friend at his home in Delhi.

According to the victim's testimony, which Republic has accessed, she was forcibly taken to the washroom at the party which was attended by around 15 people, all known to Ashish and the party organiser. Allegedly, the woman was dragged from her hair, gangraped and physically assaulted. She has suffered injuries in her face, hands, legs, neck and back. Her clothes were torn and her knees were bleeding. The accused threatened the victim, telling her that he would make her videos viral if she went to the police. They stole her phone that contained certain evidence.

The victim managed to make the call to the PCR from another phone while the accused manipulated the phone call she made to her sister. She was allegedly overdosed at the party and is left completely traumatised.

Police said that they have been on the lookout for Ashish Kapoor after an FIR against him in a rape case was registered on August 11 in New Delhi | Image: Facebook

The woman constable who attended to the victim at the Aruna Asif Ali Hospital confirmed her allegations of sexual assault. Ashish allegedly snatched the victim's phone so that she could not place a call. He said that the victim fell from the stairs. At least 14-15 people were at the party. The FIR mentioned names of 5 people. Ashish kept changing his location from Goa to Pune before the police nabbed him after technical surveillance. Ashish also hid his cell phone. The victim's phone has been misplaced. The victim also alleged that she was filmed while she was raped by Ashish.