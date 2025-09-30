Avika Gor Ties Knot To Longtime beau Milind Chandwani On Pati Patni Aur Panga's Set? Here's What We Know

As the images and videos coming in, it seems Balika Vadhu fame actor Avika Gor finally tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Milind Chandwani, on Tuesday. The wedding looked no less than a television spectacle as it unfolded on the sets of the reality show Pati, Patni Aur Panga, attended by several celebrity contestants and guests.

Later that day, on September 30, the couple stepped out of the sets and posed for the paparazzi.

The wedding guest list sparkled with well-known faces from the entertainment world. Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Sudesh Lehri, Mamta Lehri, Swara Bhaskar, Fahad Ahmad, Geeta Phogat, and Pawan Kumar attended the celebration. Krushna Abhishek, Farah Khan, Rakhi Sawant, and Samarth Jurel joined as special wedding guests, adding even more glamour to the occasion.

Avika looked stunning on her big day in a traditional red bridal lehenga paired with elegant emerald jewellery. Milind matched her perfectly, wearing a golden sherwani with emerald accessories. Sudesh Lehri and his wife gave a special performance at the wedding, both dressed in royal blue ensembles.

The 28-year-old actress spoke openly about her marriage to Milind on national television. She shared that since entering the public eye in 2008, the love and blessings she has received from people have been overwhelming. She told a media outlet that she wanted her audience, who have always been a vital part of her journey, to witness this moment too, and in many ways, she believes she manifested it.

Avika and Milind first met in Hyderabad through a mutual friend. Avika admitted that she fell in love with him instantly, though Milind friend-zoned her for six months, despite her liking him from the very beginning.