Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 16:24 IST
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Uorfi Javed Performs Hawan, Congratulates Everyone Celebrating
Uorfi Javed, on January 22, shared a video of herself performing Hawan ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Uorfi Javed, on January 22, shared a video of herself performing Hawan ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Sharing the video, the social media influencer and actor congratulated everyone celebrating the occasion.
Uorfi Javed Celebrates Pran Pratishtha Ceremony And How
Uorfi Javed, who is known for her bold fashion sense and often makes headlines for her unique styles, recently took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself. In the video, the social media influencer and actor could be seen performing hawan. The purpose behind the puja, according to the actress' caption, is the Ram Mandir inauguration.
Sharing the video, the actress captioned, “Congratulations to everyone celebrating!”
Other Celebs At Ayodhya Ram Mandir
While Uorfi is celebrating the occasion from the comforts of her home, many A-listers have arrived in Ayodhya to witness the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. The event that kickstarted with the musical event ‘Mangal Dhwani’, will end with the historic ritual of Pran Pratishtha at 12:20 PM. Actors Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif-Vickya Kaushal, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and Kangana Ranaut among others have arrived at the city.
Actress Adah Sharma too shared a video of herself singing a Ram Bhajan at a temple. The actress, who didn't attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, won hearts with her beautiful devotional song.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published January 22nd, 2024 at 10:05 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- CheckInfo11 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.