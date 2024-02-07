Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 22:16 IST

Baghin Actor Aneri Vajani Talks About Transforming Into Tigress, Says 'Creating Look Takes 3-4 Hrs'

In Baghin, Aneri Vajani plays a dual role for the first time. One of the characters gets possessed by the spirit of a tigress, she shared.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Baghin
Baghin | Image:Baghin
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
TV actress Aneri Vajani is set to take on a challenging role as a tigress in the upcoming show Baghin. The magical revenge thriller centers around the character 'Gauri' being played by Aneri. The Beyhadh actress' character undergoes a remarkable transformation due to unforeseen circumstances and gets possessed by the spirit of a vengeful tigress.

Unveiling the intense process of transforming into the tigress

Aneri recently shared insights into the extraordinary preparation for her role. The actress highlighted the intense process of transforming into the look of a tigress, which took 3 to 4 hours each time. Filming in real locations and challenging conditions added another layer of complexity to the overall experience.

Expressing her excitement about portraying a dual character challenge, Aneri emphasizes the significant shift from an innocent girl to a fierce tigress. This role marks her beginning in action filming for a show, describing it as a life-changing journey.

Aneri Vajani's journey in the industry from Nisha Aur Uske Cousins to Baghin

With her vibrant personality and youthful vigor, Aneri Vajani has established herself in the industry. Known for her amazing fashion sense and versatility, she began her career with Kaali - Ek Punar Avatar and Pavitra Bhagya. Aneri gained fame through Nisha Aur Uske Cousins and achieved immense success with Beyhadh. Her journey continued with projects like Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 and a significant role in the top-rated show Anupamaa.

Aneri's transition into the supernatural realm with 'Baghin' showcases her dedication to diverse roles and promises a surprising and fierce avatar that will undoubtedly captivate viewers.

 

Published January 30th, 2024 at 22:16 IST

