Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa Wanted A Baby Girl, Couple's Old Video Resurfaces After They Welcome Another Son

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were expecting their second child eight years after their marriage in 2017. Reports suggest that the couple have welcomed a baby boy today. A confirmation and public announcement from the couple is awaited. The couple are already parents to a son, Gola.



In a recent episode of their podcast, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa hosted the actress Sonali Bendre. In conversation with the actress, the couple confessed that they will plan a third child if they are blessed with a baby boy again. Bendre could be seen visibly shocked by the couple's admission; however, Haarsh clarified that they really want to parent a baby girl, and are hoping that they are able to welcome a daughter soon.



Bharti shared, “Yeh (Haarsh) kehta hai hum rukenge nahi (he says we won’t stop). We want a girl, so we thought if it’s a boy this time as well, we’ll try once more. Then I asked him, what if the third one is also a boy? He said we’ll try again." She even joked that her husband wants to keep trying for a girl until it impacts her health.



To his Haarsh added, “Girl or boy, we had initially planned that we wouldn’t have another baby. But if this one turns out to be a boy, then I want a girl too.”

Laughter Chef's team celebrate Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa's baby boy

