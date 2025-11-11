Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj Addresses Ex Akansha Jindal's Accusation Of Infidelity In Marriage, Says 'Such Social Parasites...'

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Abhishek Bajaj has been evicted from the house in a double elimination last weekend. While Abhishek was a hot favourite to win the show, his ouster came as a shock to many as his friend Pranit More decided to throw him out of the competition along with Neelam Giri.

While the show was in its initial weeks, Abhishek's ex-wife Akanksha Jindal opened up about their short-lived marriage in media interviews and accused him of infidelity. When show host Salman Khan talked about Abhishek's "ex" indirectly, he acted confused and refuse to acknowledge her. Out of the show now, Abhishek has blasted Akansha and called her a "fame digger". Abhishek tied the knot with Akanksha Jindal in 2017. However, the couple ended up going their separate ways in 2020.

Talking to IANS, Abhishek said, “She is an ex for a reason. Our relationship was a matter of the past. We had met during our growing-up days; we got together and then separated. That’s it.”

He added, "I have reached where I am today in life because of my hard work and efforts that I have put in day and night. People love me so much and look up to me, and I have seen myself grow. I have literally become a part of many people’s lives, like a member of their own family." He elaborated, "Some people can't digest it. Bashing men is in fashion, and that was what she was trying to do. When you grow in life, such social parasites and fame diggers do enter your life just to garner their two minutes of fame that they will get through you and your success. Everybody who grows in life does get to face such people.”

