Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj's Secret Affair Exposed Amid Cheating Allegations From Ex-Wife Akansha Jindal

Bigg Boss 19: The controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan is in its final leg. 16 contestants entered the Bigg Boss house initially and 2 joined as wildcards later on. Now, 12 participants remain and as the week concludes, two will be eliminated. According to viral media reports, Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri have been voted out and have failed to enter the top 10.

Abhishek has been one of the most popular contestants on Bigg Boss 19. He has not only fought on the right matter and stood by his friends, especially Ashnoor Kaur, he did well in the tasks and emerged as one of the most promising participants. Some special guests and even housemates voted for Abhishek to be in the top 5. However, a controversy surrounds his personal life which has found a new lease of life inside the house.

It is said that Abhishek has been married once and later separated. This is something that he hid from the housemates until host Salman Khan spoke about it. While Abhishek was inside the BB house, his alleged former wife, Akansha Jindal spoke to the media and slammed the actor for his infidelity. Abhishek, meanwhile, has maintained distance from Akansha.

According to reports, Abhishek and Donal Bisht were in a secret relatiosnhip while he was still married | Image: Instagram

A new report has surfaced that claims that while Abhishek and Akansha were married, he dated actress Donal Bisht. Donal has also participated in Bigg Boss 15, which was won by Tejasswi Prakash. A source shared, "Abhishek and Donal were together for a short period of time. They were dating while Abhishek was married to Akanksha. But their relationship did not last long because it looked like Abhishek wasn’t serious. They also broke up soon."

