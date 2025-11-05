Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt's Family Initiates Legal Action Against Amaal Mallik's Aunt Over 'Terrorist' Remark, Seek ₹1 Cr In Damages And Public Apology

Bigg Boss 19: The controversial show has stirred row outside the house as well. The family of contestant Farrhana Bhatt have initiated a legal suit against Roshan Garry Bhinder, the aunt of fellow contestant and singer Amaal Mallik. In the complaint, the family has alleged that Bhinder has labelled Farrhana a ‘terrorist’ while appearing on a YouTube channel. An X (formerly Twitter) account in Farrhana's name has confirmed the news that a notice has been sent and has also attached a copy of the same with the post.

Not just Roshan Garry Bhinder, Bhatt's family has also named YouTube and the channel Fifafooz as defendants in the case. In the demands, the family has listed ₹1 crore in damages and a public apology for the ‘reputational and emotional harm caused'. The family also seeks the immediate removal of the controversial video.



A statement from Farrhana's family read, "Legal action initiated over defamatory and hate-filled remarks against Ms. Farhana Bhatt. The family of Ms. Farhana Bhatt, actress and national-level Taekwondo athlete currently seen in Bigg Boss Season 19, have expressed deep distress over defamatory and communally charged remarks made against her in a recent YouTube interview. A legal notice is issued to Mrs. Roshan Garry Bhinder, Fifafooz YouTube Channel, and YouTube India for publishing and promoting false and hateful statements, including the outrageous and baseless allegation calling Ms. Bhatt a 'terrorist.'"



In the statement, Farrhana's family also mentioned that copies of the notices have been sent to the National Commission for Women and the Maharashtra State Commission for Women as well. The plaintiffs also urged fans and social media users to refrain from speculations and respect the legal proceedings underway. Roshan Garry Bhinder and other members of Amaal Mallik’s family are yet to react to the development.



