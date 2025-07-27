Bigg Boss 19: 9 Things That Are New About The Upcoming Season Of Salman Khan Show

The makers of Bigg Boss 19 unveiled the first promo of the show on July 26. Without revealing much, the promo confirmed that the 19th season of the reality show is expected to begin streaming soon. The show, hosted by Salman Khan, will stream on JioHostar and Colors TV. According to reports, the upcoming season is likely to feature many unique elements that have never been seen before in previous seasons. Check out all that's new in the new season of Bigg Boss 19.

1. Bigg Boss gets longer

Typically, the reality show runs for over a span of 3-3.5 months. Contestants taking part in the show are locked inside the Bigg Boss house for 100-105 days. However, this season is expected to be longer. Unlike the previous seasons, this time, fans will have more time to enjoy it. If reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss 19 will stream for 6 months.

2. Multiple hosts

In another first, it is being reported that Salman Khan might not be the only host of the show. It is being alleged that the Sikandar actor will take up the hosting duties for the first three months of the show, after which he will pass on the baton to Farah Khan, Anil Kapoor or Karan Johar. However, the makers are yet to confirm this report.



3. Early release

In the first promo of Bigg Boss 19, the makers did not reveal any release date for the show. However, sources close to the production have informed publications that this time, the show will premiere early. Bigg Boss usually streams from late September, but this time, it is being reported that the episodes will begin from August 29. The early release is most likely because of the longer duration of the show.

4. New logo

In the promo, Bigg Boss makers debuted the new logo of the season. While the overarching theme of the logo is the signature ‘eye’, this time the logo is more colourful and vibrant than previous seasons.

5. AI integration

If reports are to be believed, this season will have artificial integration (AI). It is also being said that the theme of the show this year will be AI, and it will be the defining element of the new season.



6. Change in elimination process

Another major change in the new season of Bigg Boss is regarding the process of elimination. Until now, the inmates nominate the contestants they want to send out of the house. The audience then votes for the nominated contestants to save them from elimination. However, it is being reported that this season, housemates will have the power to evict their fellow contestants directly.

7. The one-of-a-kind contestant list

It was earlier reported that the new season of Bigg Boss will feature only TV actors and no influencers. However, the latest development suggests that the show will boast a mix of TV actors and social media influencers. Some of the alleged contestants of Bigg Boss 19 are Rati Pandey (Miley Jab Hum Tum), Hunar Hali, Apoorva Mukhija (aka The Rebel Kid), Mr Faisu, Dhanashree Verma, Sreeram Chandra, Meera Deosthale, and Bhavika Sharma. The confirmed list of participants is not out yet.



8. The first robot contestant

Keeping up with the theme of AI, it was said that a robot, Habubu, was the first finalised contestant of Bigg Boss 19. The robot, allegedly, also confirmed its participation in the show. However, the legitimacy of the same remains unknown.

9. Bigg Boss's changed role