Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna's Wife Akanksha Chamola Reacts After Anupamaa Actor Reveals She 'Doesn't Want Kids'

Bigg Boss 19: Anupamaa fame Gaurav Khanna is one of the most trending contestant on the reality show in the first week. Be it his group forming capabilities of his verbal fights with co-participant Zeishan Quadri, Gaurav has managed to rattle everyone early on in the game. He also showed his soft side as he mentioned about his desire to be a father and how his plans are in the limbo as his wife Akanksha Chamola "doesn't want to have kids".

Gaurav and Akanksha dated for a few years before getting married in 2016. However, the couple that has been married for close to a decade, has not yet embraced parenthood. When Mridul Tiwari asked Gaurav about not having a kid despite nine years of marriage with Akanksha, he said that his wife does not want to have kids.

"Unko chahiye hi nahi. Mujhko chahiye toh but love marriage hai toh jo woh bolegi toh muje karna padega. Pyar kiya toh nibhana toh padega. Unki apni soch bi sahi hai. Responsibility hoti hai bahut. Aur hum log sirf do hai. Main har waqt kaam karta hoon aur kal ko unko kaam mil gya toh bacchon ko akela nahi chodna. Mere ko chahiye tha but usne muje yeh baat samjhayi. Dekhenege aage, but never say never," Gaurav shared in a candid confession.

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola married in 2016 | Iamge: Instagram

This clip was edited by a fan and shared online. Akanksha posted this video confession about her personal life with Gaurav on her Instagram stories, hinting she stands by him as he bares his vulnerable side to the audiences.