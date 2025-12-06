Deepak Is Angry: Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Malti Chahar Reveals Family's Reaction To Pranit More Kicking Her On Eviction Day

Bigg Boss 19: The finale week of the controversial reality show is ongoing. The grand finale with the top 5 contestants will take place on December 7 and the fate of the remaining contestants will be sealed soon as voting lines will close on Sunday noon. Malti Chahar was the last person to be eliminated before the finale. The director-actress had a difficult journey as a wildcard contestant but she managed to win some fans with her straight forward and raw nature.

On the day Malti was evicted, her friend Pranit More was seen kicking her. In media interviews, Malti alleged that she was kicked hard by the stand up comic. However, no action was taken against Pranit for his actions. Malti shared that her family members have been angry with Pranit's behaviour on the day she was evicted.

Advertisement

"Meri baat huyi hai par iss topic pe zyada baat nahi hui hai. Aap log zyada sawaal puch rahe ho ispe to be honest. Maine apne bhai ko bataya aur usko gussa aya. Mere paas Bigg Boss wala fan base nahi tha jab main show pe gayi thi. Mere jo log jante hai woh shayad Bigg Boss nahi dekhte honge. Muje time laga friends and relationships build karne mein. I didn't know what was happening with me when I was in the house. There were 14 people who were fighting with me, par bahar mere bhai aur meri family ko un 14 logon ke fan base se ladna padd raha tha," Malti said.

Cricketer Deepak Chahar entered the Bigg Boss house during the family week | Image: Instagram

She added, "Mere bhai ne bola hai ki usko neend ki goliyan khani pad rahi thi kyunki uski behan ko itna sab bola ja raha tha. Social media pe logon ne jo kiya hai usse yeh log samajh nahi pa rahe hai ki meri family kitni affect hoti hai."

