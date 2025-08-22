Bigg Boss 19 Grand Premiere: Know When And Where To Watch Salman Khan's Show On OTT And TV

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Premiere: The newest season of the controversial reality show is all set to air this weekend. Salman Khan will return as the host and excitement continues to build around who will be the participants. There are speculations around what new will viewers get to witness this time around, and with some hours to go for the grand premiere, here's how and when you can watch the premiere episode of Bigg Boss 19 on TV and OTT.

When will Bigg Boss 19 premiere?

Bigg Boss 19 will officially begin on August 24 with its grand premiere episode. Salman Khan will set the things in motion and introduce the participants on the stage. This time, the show is beginning much earlier than other seasons and as per reports, this edition will run for much over three months. Some reports have claimed that Bigg Boss 19 will have a marathon run of six months.

Where to watch Bigg Boss 19 grand premiere on OTT and TV?

The premiere episode will begin at 9 pm on August 24. On OTT, viewers can stream it live on JioHotstar. On TV, the show can be watched on Colors TV. However, its satellite premiere will kick off at 10.30 pm. Throughout the season, the episodes will stream first and premiere on TV an hour later.

Step inside the Bigg Boss 19 house

This season's theme will be "rajneeti". Take a house tour in the video below.

Who are participating in Bigg Boss 19?