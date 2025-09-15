Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar, Natalia Janoszek's Double Eviction Shocks Housemates, Awez Darbar Breaks Down In Tears

Bigg Boss 19: The Salman Khan-hosted show witnessed one of the most dramatic weekends of the season yet. In the first double eviction, a social media influencer, Nagma Mirajkar and Polish actor Natalia Janoszek exited the house. This marked the first elimination of the season.

Awez Darbar tears up on Nagma Mirajkar's elimination

Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar entered the Bigg Boss house together. Long-time collaborators, the couple was rumoured to be dating for a long time. They made their relationship official inside the Bigg Boss house, in an episode where Awez went down on his knees to propose to Nagma.

The eviction of Nagma came as a big shock to Awez, who had nominated himself. After the announcement, the couple parted ways in an emotional moment. Awez continued to tear up as he bid farewell to Nagma. Apart from him, Mridual Tiwari, who had bonded well with Natalia Janoszek, also got emotional on her exit.



Internet reacts to Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia Janoszek's elimination from Bigg Boss 19

Social media users had mixed reactions to the ousting of Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia Janoszek. While some claimed that it is a big thing for Nagma to survive in the Bigg Boss without being active for the past three weeks, others argued that her eviction was unfair. A comment on Instagram read, “Bina bole 3 hafta tik gayi wohi bohot hai”. Defending Natalia, a user wrote, “Nagma ko karna tha nataliya to accha khel rhi thi”. Another comment read, “Dono Kuch nhi kar rahe thi, both are not bigg Boss material”. Fans of Nagma wrote, “She deserves one more chance” Another echoed the sentiment and mentioned, “Very unfair totally unfair. Just let her come in wild card after few weeks and we're sure she'll be back stronger."

