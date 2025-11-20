Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar To Be Evicted Next? Clues Emerge After Family Week Concludes

Bigg Boss 19: The controversial reality show is currently in its final leg. A little over three weeks remain and the nine housemates are still inside in the competition. The Family Week in the Bigg Boss house brought immense joy for the participants who have been caged inside for over three months. While every member got to see someone from their family, it was Malti Chahar who didn't have a visitor. Malti is a wildcard contestant and entered the competition after the halfway mark. While she is doing well and has built relationships with everyone in the house, with the conclusion of the Family Week, it is being suspected that she is the next contestant to be eliminated.

Currently, 8 housemates out of nine are nominated for eviction. Since Shehbaz Badesha is the captain of the house, he is safe from elimination this week. Moreover, since last week didn't see any exit, it is certain that this week one housemate's journey on the show will come to a conclusion.

Malti Chahar entered the Bigg Boss 19 house as a wildcard contestant | Image: Instagram

Many shared on social media that since Malti had no visitors from her home during the Family Week, she is the one who will be eliminated. However, this is speculation as of now and nothing is confirmed.

Meanwhile, Malti is also getting bashed online over how she behaved with Farrhana Bhat's mother Firoza when she came to visit her daughter and other housemates during the ongoing Family Week. Some shared that she was being "rude" to Firoza for no reason and was seen poking her by pointing towards Farrhana's bad behaviour inside the house, specifically with her. Firoza responded to Malti's complaints with humour and calm.

