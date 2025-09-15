Watch: Mahavatar Narsimha Makers Release 1 Minute, 30 Second Long Deleted Scene As Animated Movie Completes 50 Days In Theatres

Mahavatar Narsimha completed a significant milestone earlier this week. The animated movie completed 50 days in theatres. The film shattered box office records and got an unwavering response from critics and cinegoers alike. On the occasion of the film completing 50 days in theatres, the makers have released a deleted scene from Mahavatar Narsimha.

Mahavatar Narsimha's deleted scene goes viral

On September 13, a day after Mahavatar Narsimha completed 50 days in theatres, Hombale Films released a powerful deleted scene from the animated film. The 1-minute, 30-second clip features a fierce Hiranyakashipu talking to his reflection in the mirror. The scene was shared with the caption, “Hiranyakashipu’s reflection unleashed the Inner Demon Watch #MahavatarNarsimha Deleted Scene" The deleted scene was released in all five languages in which the film was released.



Mahavatar Narsimha has received unanimous praise for the visual effects, plot and screenplay. On Friday, Hombale Films took to their X (formerly Twitter) to write, "𝐀 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐄𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧 𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲. UNSTOPPABLE! 𝟓𝟎 𝐃𝐀𝐘𝐒 of #MahavatarNarsimha in theatres and still ROARING across 200+ cinemas! Your Unwavering Love made this HISTORIC MILESTONE possible. We’re grateful beyond words."



The film, which has been directed by Ashwin Kumar, has been produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions. The film, which hit screens on July 25, was released in five Indian languages. Mahavtar Narsimha is a visual spectacle that offers a glimpse into a significant story from Indian history. It revolves around Prahlada, a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu, who faces opposition from his atheist father, Hiranyakashipu, blessed by Lord Brahma with immortality. The film is about the birth of Mahavatar Narsimha, an avatar of Lord Vishnu who descends to protect Prahlada.



