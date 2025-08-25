Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Badesha To Enter Salman Khan's Show Despite Losing To Mridul Tiwari In 'Fans Ka Faisla'? Twist Awaits For Housemates

Bigg Boss 19 has kicked off with a grand premiere where host Salman Khan introduced all the celebs entering the house. Among them was Mridul Tiwari, who beat Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz Badesha, to make his way inside the house. However, rumours are now rife that despite losing the vote, Shehbaz will make his stint in the show. The makers have decided to add the twist for the housemates and audience in the very first week of the show.

Shehbaz Badesha to enter Bigg Boss 19?

According to an X handle BBTak, Shehbaz Badesha is likely to enter the Bigg Boss 19 house through the Secret Room twist. This might change the equation between Shehbaz and Mridul, hinting at a rivalry relationship. However, the makers are yet to officially confirm the rumours.

(A screengran from the post | Image: X)

This time, the show will follow the theme of “Gharwalon ki Sarkaar”, signifying that the housemates will play a bigger role in the show. Salman Khan said that viewers are in for serious politics, drama, rivalries, and unexpected twists. The show is likely to begin on a light note before things get intense.

Bigg Boss 19: Contestant list

The reality-based show is back on TV screens with new season and the celebs who have entered the house are: Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand and Mridul Tiwari.