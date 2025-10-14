Charu Asopa Back With Ex-Husband Rajeev Sen 2 Years After Divorce? Former TV Actress Clears Air On Reunion Buzz

Former TV actress Charu Asopa has been in the spotlight lately for spending time with her ex-husband Rajeev Sen. From going on vacation, celebrating Durga Puja, to being together on Karwa Chauth, the two seemed inseparable during this festive season. This has made many wonder if they are getting back together. As buzz around their reunion grew online, Charu finally addressed the rumours in her latest vlog.

Charu Asopa on reuniting with ex-husband Rajeev Sen

In her latest day vlog, Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana actress clarified that everything is fine between them and there is no negativity. She requested people to stop overanalysing her actions, whether it’s her return to Bikaner or her trips with Rajeev. Asopa shared a video on her YouTube to clear the rumours and speculations.

She said in the video, "Sabse pehli baat main khush hu, Rajeev bhi khush hai. Ziana bhi khush hai, sab khush hain. Sab aapas mein baat kar rahe hain. Hum bilkul waise hi saath mein hain hamesha. Toh aap log tension mat lijiye ki main wapas kyu aa gayi ya chali kyu gayi. Har step se pareshaaan hone wale logon ke liye hai ye. (First of all, I’m happy, Rajeev is happy, Ziana is happy. We are all happy. We’re all talking to each other. We are together just as we’ve always been. So please don’t stress about why I came back or why I left. This message is for those who get bothered by every step we take)."

She further added, "Some people like one thing, others prefer something else. But I can’t live my life based on what people think. I have to think about myself and my daughter. We need to make decisions based on what’s right for all of us."

Charu Asopa hit back at trolls for spreading rumours

She also criticised those judging her and posting negative comments about her travelling with her ex-husband.

Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev actress said, "We are all happy. You all should be happy too. Rajeev, Ziana, and I have been travelling together for the past two months. We had a great time together. We went to Delhi, then Bangkok, back to Delhi, then Bikaner for four days where I finished some work. Then we returned to Delhi, spent 10 days in Kolkata, and later stayed in Mumbai together. We had fun, went for a drive in his new car. It was lovely. And now we’re in Bikaner. So where is all this negativity coming from? There’s no problem between us, but it seems others are having issues with everything. So, please relax," Charu concluded.