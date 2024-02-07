English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 18:06 IST

CID Actors Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty Claim The Popular Show Was 'Sabotaged' | Watch

The cast of the popular TV show CID recently opened up about the reason why the show got shut and it's not a common story.

Republic Entertainment Desk
CID cast
CID cast | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

CID was one of the most popular Indian procedural shows and still remains a must-watch in many viewers' watch lists. The show started airing in 1998 and after 1547 episodes got shut in 2018. It starred several celebrities like Dayanand Shetty, Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava, Alana Sayed, Ajay Nagrath, Janvi Chheda, Shraddha Musale, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Hrishikesh Pandey, Dinesh Phadnis, Tanya Abrol among others.

Why did CID go off-air?

In a recent interview with Laksh Maheshwari, the popular faces from the show revealed that the show didn’t have a happy ending. After 21 years, the show was called off because of internal politics. Dayanand said, “Somewhere, the show was sabotaged. It started in 2016 and little by little, like a tree that is in the middle of the road, if it shouldn't be cut, people put asafoetida on it. So it dies its own death.”

Shivaji added, “F**k the channel. Why would we close it? Our horse was running. The show was initially scheduled at 10, then 10.40, sometimes 11.5. Like, you get a sore throat slowly.”

Advertisement

When the host asked them, “Putting asafoetida on a fruit tree is not a thing of stabbing yourself”, Dayanand replied, “No, for example - there is a company and how does the company work? The company doesn't work on its own. How will it work? People will live inside it. There is nothing in the company. It is the people running the show.”

When CID created a world record

In 2004, the makers of CID shot an entire 111-minute episode in one single shot and created a world record which has still not been broken and neither anybody has come even close to it. The record was previously held by a Russian documentary that was 88 minutes long and was shot without cuts.

Advertisement

During the interview, the actors even hinted at their return but clarified it might not be CID but something else.

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 17:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sebastian Pinera, Former President of Chile, Dies in Helicopter Crash

    World22 minutes ago

  2. Karnataka Congress' Divisive Plan: Mobilise South Against Delhi

    Politics News32 minutes ago

  3. 2-year-old Who Fell Into Borewell in Gujarat's Jamnagar, Rescued

    India News42 minutes ago

  4. Ricky Ponting gives the nod to Washington Freedom's coaching offer

    Sports an hour ago

  5. Esha Deol-Bharat's Relationship Timeline In Photos

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement