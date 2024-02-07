Advertisement

CID was one of the most popular Indian procedural shows and still remains a must-watch in many viewers' watch lists. The show started airing in 1998 and after 1547 episodes got shut in 2018. It starred several celebrities like Dayanand Shetty, Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava, Alana Sayed, Ajay Nagrath, Janvi Chheda, Shraddha Musale, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Hrishikesh Pandey, Dinesh Phadnis, Tanya Abrol among others.

Why did CID go off-air?

In a recent interview with Laksh Maheshwari, the popular faces from the show revealed that the show didn’t have a happy ending. After 21 years, the show was called off because of internal politics. Dayanand said, “Somewhere, the show was sabotaged. It started in 2016 and little by little, like a tree that is in the middle of the road, if it shouldn't be cut, people put asafoetida on it. So it dies its own death.”

Shivaji added, “F**k the channel. Why would we close it? Our horse was running. The show was initially scheduled at 10, then 10.40, sometimes 11.5. Like, you get a sore throat slowly.”

When the host asked them, “Putting asafoetida on a fruit tree is not a thing of stabbing yourself”, Dayanand replied, “No, for example - there is a company and how does the company work? The company doesn't work on its own. How will it work? People will live inside it. There is nothing in the company. It is the people running the show.”

When CID created a world record

In 2004, the makers of CID shot an entire 111-minute episode in one single shot and created a world record which has still not been broken and neither anybody has come even close to it. The record was previously held by a Russian documentary that was 88 minutes long and was shot without cuts.

During the interview, the actors even hinted at their return but clarified it might not be CID but something else.