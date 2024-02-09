Dalljiet Kaur Removes Wedding Photos With Husband Nikhil Patel, Sparks Separation Rumours

Advertisement

Recently, it was found out that television star Dalljiet Kaur has removed her wedding photos, one with her husband Nikhil Patel. This has given way to rumours that the actress has parted ways with her husband who she tied the knot with last year and moved to Jordan.

Are the rumours about Dalljiet-Nikhil's separation true?

Although the photos of Nikhil Patel from the wedding day are unavailable on her profile, other photos from pre-wedding ceremonies such as Mehendi and sangeet are intact. Just 11 weeks ago, Dalljiet celebrated her birthday and posted a long note on her Instagram handle thanking her fans and well-wishers for their wishes. On which, Nikhil Patel has dropped a comment claiming how much fun they had during her birthday week.

The fact that Dalljiet flew down to India with her son Jaydon in mid-January has added fuel to the rumour, however, the actress has not commented on the same.

Pictures of Dalljiet from her wedding day are also very much available on her Instagram profile. Many photos of the actress flaunting her chooda and mangalsutra are also intact on her profile.

Why is Dalljiet in India?

Dalljiet, who moved out to Jordan with her son Jaydon after marriage to Nikhil Patel, reportedly flew down to India to be there with her parents who will undergo surgery.