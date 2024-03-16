×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 16:26 IST

Deepika Singh Reveals How She Manages To Bring Balance Between Mom Duties And Career

Deepika Singh is currently playing Mangal in the show Mangal Lakshmi, which is a story of two sisters striving to uphold each other's dignity.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Deepika Singh
A file photo of Deepika Singh. | Image:Deepika Singh/Instagram
  2 min read
TV star Deepika Singh, who is currently playing Mangal in the show Mangal Lakshmi, recently shared that even after her busy schedule, she continues to pursue her passion for dance, honing her skills, and spending time with her child, which helps her find balance and stay true to herself.

Deepika On Mom Duties

Deepika, who is best known for her work in Diya Aur Baati Hum, is juggling between her motherhood days, acting, and professional dance.

Talking about the same, Deepika shared: "Balancing motherhood, acting, and dance is certainly a challenge, but it's also incredibly rewarding for me. Each role brings its own set of joys and responsibilities, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to pursue my passion while being there for my child. I believe hard work is the key to success."

The actress said the love she receives from her family is the key strength that helps her to balance these diverse roles and manage everything at the same time.

"When I go home after a late shift and hug my child, it’s the best feeling for me. My child enjoys co-curriculars and hence he has willingly asked to join classes that keep him busy. Being a mother and an artist at the same time has helped me grow both personally and professionally," she added.

What do we know about her show Mangal Lakshmi?

Deepika is currently playing Mangal in the show 'Mangal Lakshmi', which is a story of two sisters striving to uphold each other's dignity in their relationships.

In the current storyline, Mangal is juggling between portraying a loving mother, a supportive wife, and an ideal daughter-in-law.

In the current episodes, Lakshmi almost catches Adit (Naman Shaw) at Saumya's (Jia Mustafa) house, but he narrowly escapes. However, Mangal sustains an injury due to Adit's actions and is rushed to the hospital by Lakshmi (Sanika Amit) and Kartik (Shubham Dipta).

Meanwhile, Mangal, is preparing for her new house Griha Pravesh in full swing. Later, Adit invites his colleagues to the house for the Griha Pravesh puja. Mangal Lakshmi airs on Colors.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published March 16th, 2024 at 16:26 IST

