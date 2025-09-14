Updated 14 September 2025 at 20:09 IST
Devon Ke Dev Mahadev's Parvati Aka Sonarika Bhadoria Announces Pregnancy With Bikini Photo
Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actress Sonarika Bhadoria is all set for the next chapter in her life. The actress, who became popular after playing the role of Goddess Parvati in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev opposite Mohit Raina, announced her first pregnancy with husband Vikas Parashar. The couple got married last year and will now embrace parenthood.
In a post, Sonarika and Vikas can been seen enjoying their baby moon on the beachside. The caption read, "Our greatest adventure yet (sic)." Sonarika seemed well into her maternity in the photos. Vikas also caressed her baby bump as they enjoyed a stroll on the beach during the evening. In one of the pictures shared by Sonarika on her Instagram stories, she wore a bikini and flaunted her baby bump. She wrote "Mama" over it.
As soon as Sonarika shared the photos announcing her step into motherhood, many fans, followers and her industry colleagues dropped congratulatory messages. Arti Singh commented on the post and wrote, "Babyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy (heart emoticons) (sic)."
Vikrant Massey wrote, "Many many congratulations to you both. Prayers and best wishes for a healthy you and baby."
Reportedly, Sonarika and Vikas met at a gym for the fist time and hit it off. They dated for seven years before exchanging rings in 2023. They tied the knot in February 2024.
On February 18 this year, the Sonarika and Vikas celebrated their 1st wedding anniversary. Sharing some moments from their wedding, the actress wrote, "Happy Anniversary to the man beside me for the rest of forever. 7 years of being your girlfriend, 2 years of being your fiancée and 1 year of being your wife. We’ve had our ups and downs but we’ve stood the test of time. At the end of everyday it’s YOU. Here’s to a decade of love, loyalty and devotion (sic)."
