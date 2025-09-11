Pati Patni Aur Panga Dethrones Bigg Boss 19 On TRP Charts, Salman Khan's Show Fails To Enter Top 10 After 3 Weeks

Fiction shows as usual ruled the TRP charts his week. The list reveals the most watched TV shows of the week. Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 19 was expected to enter the list of top 10 most viewed shows, however, it hasn't managed to break in despite being on air for three weeks now. Surprisingly, another reality show, Pati Patni Aur Panga has bested Bigg Boss 19 on the TRP charts after climbing up the list over the weeks.



Pati Patni Aur Panga ahead of Bigg Boss 19 on TRP list

Bigg Boss 19 started airing on August 24. In the TRP list released last week, it came in at 11th spot. This week, it has slipped down to 12th position, which means the viewership declined slightly compared to last week. Pati Patni Aur Panga released on August 2. It has been climbing up the TRP charts over the past weeks. In the week before last, it was on 22nd spot. Last week, its positioning improved significantly and the celeb couple show bagged the 14th spot. This week, it has replaced Bigg Boss 19 on the 11th spot. If similar viewership trend continues, Pati Patni Aur Panga will enter top 10 in the coming weeks.

Daily soaps dominate TRP charts

Star Plus show Anupamaa reigned top on the TRP charts this week again and registered 2.2 points. It was followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on Sony SAB with 2.0 points and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus with 1.9 points.

TMKOC, Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai held top spots on TRP charts this week | Image: IMDb