Pati Patni Aur Panga Dethrones Bigg Boss 19 On TRP Charts, Salman Khan's Show Fails To Enter Top 10 After 3 Weeks
Pati Patni Aur Panga has been consistently climbing up the TRP charts and this week, it has dethroned Bigg Boss 19 and pushed it down a rank below.
Fiction shows as usual ruled the TRP charts his week. The list reveals the most watched TV shows of the week. Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 19 was expected to enter the list of top 10 most viewed shows, however, it hasn't managed to break in despite being on air for three weeks now. Surprisingly, another reality show, Pati Patni Aur Panga has bested Bigg Boss 19 on the TRP charts after climbing up the list over the weeks.
Pati Patni Aur Panga ahead of Bigg Boss 19 on TRP list
Bigg Boss 19 started airing on August 24. In the TRP list released last week, it came in at 11th spot. This week, it has slipped down to 12th position, which means the viewership declined slightly compared to last week. Pati Patni Aur Panga released on August 2. It has been climbing up the TRP charts over the past weeks. In the week before last, it was on 22nd spot. Last week, its positioning improved significantly and the celeb couple show bagged the 14th spot. This week, it has replaced Bigg Boss 19 on the 11th spot. If similar viewership trend continues, Pati Patni Aur Panga will enter top 10 in the coming weeks.
Daily soaps dominate TRP charts
Star Plus show Anupamaa reigned top on the TRP charts this week again and registered 2.2 points. It was followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on Sony SAB with 2.0 points and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus with 1.9 points.
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi slipped to fourth position with 1.8 points and Tumm Se Tumm Tak on ZEE TV remained on the fifth spot with 1.7 points.
11 September 2025