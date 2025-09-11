Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement

Updated 11 September 2025 at 21:29 IST

Pati Patni Aur Panga Dethrones Bigg Boss 19 On TRP Charts, Salman Khan's Show Fails To Enter Top 10 After 3 Weeks

Pati Patni Aur Panga has been consistently climbing up the TRP charts and this week, it has dethroned Bigg Boss 19 and pushed it down a rank below.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Pati Patni Aur Panga and Bigg Boss 19 air on Colors TV
Pati Patni Aur Panga and Bigg Boss 19 air on Colors TV | Image: Republic
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Fiction shows as usual ruled the TRP charts his week. The list reveals the most watched TV shows of the week. Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 19 was expected to enter the list of top 10 most viewed shows, however, it hasn't managed to break in despite being on air for three weeks now. Surprisingly, another reality show, Pati Patni Aur Panga has bested Bigg Boss 19 on the TRP charts after climbing up the list over the weeks.


Pati Patni Aur Panga ahead of Bigg Boss 19 on TRP list

Bigg Boss 19 started airing on August 24. In the TRP list released last week, it came in at 11th spot. This week, it has slipped down to 12th position, which means the viewership declined slightly compared to last week. Pati Patni Aur Panga released on August 2. It has been climbing up the TRP charts over the past weeks. In the week before last, it was on 22nd spot. Last week, its positioning improved significantly and the celeb couple show bagged the 14th spot. This week, it has replaced Bigg Boss 19 on the 11th spot. If similar viewership trend continues, Pati Patni Aur Panga will enter top 10 in the coming weeks.

Also read: Bigg Boss 19: Know The Nepotistic Connections Of Awez, Amaal & Shehbaaz

Daily soaps dominate TRP charts

Star Plus show Anupamaa reigned top on the TRP charts this week again and registered 2.2 points. It was followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on Sony SAB with 2.0 points and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus with 1.9 points.

Also read: BB19, MasterChef Or Anupamaa? This Show Is Most Lucrative For Gaurav

TMKOC, Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai held top spots on TRP charts this week | Image: IMDb

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi slipped to fourth position with 1.8 points and Tumm Se Tumm Tak on ZEE TV remained on the fifth spot with 1.7 points. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Devasheesh Pandey

Published On: 11 September 2025 at 21:29 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source