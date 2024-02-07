Advertisement

Known for its engaging lineup, Sony SAB is currently airing a show titled Dhruv Tara which is a romantic drama centred around the unique love story of Dhruv and Tara, The plot spans two different eras featuring Tara, a princess from the 17th century who mysteriously time-travels to the present day and encounters Dhruv. Riya Sharma and Ishaan Dhawan star as the lead in the show.

Fire breaks out on the sets of Dhruv Tara

In an unexpected turn of events, a fire broke out near the sets of the show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare on January 25 at Mumbai's Film City. The cause of the fire was reportedly a short circuit. Fortunately, quick action and the absence of injuries ensured the safety of both the crew and cast members who were promptly evacuated from the premises.

How did Dhruv Tara’s sets catch fire?

The fire incident occurred in the backyard of the sets where hay and dried grass were present. According to reports, a worker unintentionally ignited the fire by throwing a matchstick, but it was swiftly extinguished using a fire extinguisher. The Creative Director of the show Aseem Kalra assured the media, "Dhruv Tara’s cast and crew are absolutely fine. The fire broke out in the jungle, which was just behind the set of the show. Nothing to worry about it."

More about Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare

Produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal under Shashi Sumeet Productions, Dhruv Tara started airing in February last year and is being written by Vikram Khurana, Pankhuri Gangawal and Timir Kireet Bakshi.

The show also stars Narayani Shastri, Neelima Singh, Harsh Vashisht, Abha Parmar, Gulfam Khan, Vijay Kalvani, Susheel Parashar, Tanay Aul, Swati Kapoor and Aashish Kaul in pivotal roles.