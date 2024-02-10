English
Updated February 10th, 2024 at 17:04 IST

Did Jennifer Winget Just Admit She Is 'Guilty' Of Falling In Love With Karan Singh Grover?

Jennifer Winget, who is on a promotional spree for her upcoming web show Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani, candidly opened up about her love life.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget's photo with Karan Singh Grover | Image:Instagram
Jennifer Winget is gearing up for the release of her upcoming web series Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani, co-starring Karan Wahi and Reem Shaikh. Ahead of the release, the actress candidly spoke about herself during a promotional event and played a fun game with his co-star Karan.

Jennifer Winget opens up about falling in love with a co-star

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, the Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani stars were asked, "Who’s most likely to be guilty of falling in love with a co-star?" Upon hearing this, Jennifer laughingly responded, "Been there, done that". Adding to it, Karan said, "The OG." However, Jennifer brushed it off by saying, "No really, it’s ok."

Jennifer Winget Height, Age, Family, Wiki, News, Videos, Discussion & More
(A file photo of Jennifer | Image: Instagram)

For the unversed, Jennifer was married to Karan Singh Grover. The two fell in love while working together on the hit show Dill Mill Gaye. They dated for years and exchanged vows in 2012. However, they parted ways in 2014, and Karan married Bollywood star Bipasha Basu.

Congratulations Karan Singh Grover and Jennifer Winget: a year of marital bliss
(A file photo of Jennifer | Image: Instagram)

When Jennifer Winget broke her silence after her divorce from Karan Singh Grover

Earlier in an interview, the TV star opened up about her divorce from Karan and said that she didn't feel the need to tell everybody that she was fine. "One man entered my life and then left it – that’s all there is to it. It can’t be the be-all and end-all of my life. Now, both of us have moved on and people should move on, too.”

What Jennifer Winget Said About Her Divorce From Karan Singh Grover - News18
(A file photo of Jennifer | Image: Instagram)

About Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani

In the series, Jennifer and Karan portray the role of lawyers. Anushka (played by Jennifer) is a sharp but ethical lawyer who works with Virat (Karan), her ambitious colleague, in her father's law firm. Their lives change as Ankita (Reem) joins as an intern, concealing a hidden agenda under the guise of a job opportunity. Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani will start streaming from February 12, only on Sony LIV.
 

Published February 10th, 2024 at 17:04 IST

