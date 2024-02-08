English
Updated February 8th, 2024 at 01:17 IST

Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Gets Married To Longtime Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa | See Pics

Actress Asmita Sood who is best known for Dil Hi Toh Hai got married to her longtime boyfriend Siddh Mehta in Goa. Check out her dreamy pics inside.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Asmita Sood and Siddh Mehta
Asmita Sood and Siddh Mehta | Image:Instagram/asmita_s
Television actress Asmita Sood has officially tied the knot with her longtime beau Siddh Mehta. The wedding took place amidst the picturesque backdrop of Goa, as the couple exchanged vows and sealed their commitment with a tender kiss. 

More about Asmita's dreamy wedding

Asmita who is known for her roles in popular shows like Badtameez Dil and Janam Janam Ka Saath radiated sheer elegance in a stunning Rimple and Harpreet Narula lehenga choli.

The joyous occasion was captured in a series of breathtaking photographs shared by the newlywed actor that showcased the grandeur and bliss of their union. From intimate moments to vibrant celebrations, the wedding festivities were proof of the deep bond shared between Asmita and Siddh.

What do we know about Asmita and Siddh’s life story?

Asmita who will now divide her time between Rajkot and Mumbai post-marriage, first crossed paths with Siddh through mutual friends. Their love story blossomed over shared interests and mutual admiration, eventually culminating in a romantic proposal in the charming city of Prague.

Reflecting on their journey, Asmita once expressed her gratitude for finding her soulmate in Siddh and highlighted his loving and caring nature along with his vision for a life filled with exploration and adventure. She said, "Siddh proposed when we went to Prague. He gifted me a beautiful ring. He wants to spend his life with me, travelling all over the world. Siddh has a very nice family, and he is loving and caring. As of now, I am very happy that I have found my soulmate."

The couple's wedding marks the beginning of a new chapter filled with love, laughter and cherished memories. As they embark on this beautiful journey together, Asmita and Siddh are surrounded by the love and blessings of their families and well-wishers and we too wish them a lot of good luck.

Published February 7th, 2024 at 23:13 IST

