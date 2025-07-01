Republic World
Updated 1 July 2025 at 14:18 IST

'Babita Ji' Munmun Dutta Is Not Quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Actress Clarifies With Video From Show Set

Shutting down all reports of her exit from the popular sitcom show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Munmun Dutta shared a video as her character Babita Ji from the set of the show.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
Munmun Dutta breaks silence on rumours of qutting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running television sitcoms with a massive fan following across the nation. Time and again, reports of the members of the cast quitting the show surface on social media. Most recently, it was speculated that Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita and Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal, have decided to exit the serial. However, the actress has set the record straight on all the buzz.

Munmun Dutta breaks silence on quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah rumours

A few days back several media reports suggested that Munmun Dutta and Dilip Joshi have decided to call it quits from the show. However, the makers of the show never confirmed the speculations. Now, the actress has herself taken to her Instagram account to shut down rumours.

In the post, Munmun Dutta shared a small clip in which she could be seen dressed as her character, Babita. The video featured her getting hair and makeup done and delivering her lines. She also included glimpses from her apartment in the show in the video montage. Munmun shared the video with the caption, “Rumours are always not true”. Her post is now doing the rounds on social media.

Asit Kummar Modi reacts to rumours of Munmun Dutta, Dilip Joshi quitting TMKOC 

Reacting to the news, the show creator Asit Kumarr Modi asserted that no cast members are leaving the serial. He explained that the absence of the actors from the recent episode is due to personal reasons. As per Bollywood Shaadis, he said, "Kuch nahi hai, sab log hamari team ka part hai. Kuch unke personal reasons the to us time nahi the. To aise koi baat nahi hai." Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to enjoy immense popularity among families in India. 
 

