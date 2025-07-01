'Babita Ji' Munmun Dutta Is Not Quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Actress Clarifies With Video From Show Set

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running television sitcoms with a massive fan following across the nation. Time and again, reports of the members of the cast quitting the show surface on social media. Most recently, it was speculated that Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita and Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal, have decided to exit the serial. However, the actress has set the record straight on all the buzz.

Munmun Dutta breaks silence on quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah rumours

A few days back several media reports suggested that Munmun Dutta and Dilip Joshi have decided to call it quits from the show. However, the makers of the show never confirmed the speculations. Now, the actress has herself taken to her Instagram account to shut down rumours.



Also Read: GHKPM To Go Off Air After 5 Years, Param And Bhavika Share Goodbyes



Also Read: Are Actors Dilip Joshi And Munmun Dutta Making An Exit From TMKOC?



In the post, Munmun Dutta shared a small clip in which she could be seen dressed as her character, Babita. The video featured her getting hair and makeup done and delivering her lines. She also included glimpses from her apartment in the show in the video montage. Munmun shared the video with the caption, “Rumours are always not true”. Her post is now doing the rounds on social media.

Asit Kummar Modi reacts to rumours of Munmun Dutta, Dilip Joshi quitting TMKOC