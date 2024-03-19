×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 22:14 IST

Divya Agarwal Open Up About Life After Marriage With Apurva Padgaonkar

Talking about how Apurva and she love each other's company, Divya said, "We talk about everything and anything." The couple married last month.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar
Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

During her first public appearance after her high-profile marriage to restaurateur and 'ginfluencer' Apurva Padgaonkar, 'Bigg Boss OTT' winner Divya Agarwal opened up about her newly married life.

Divya and Apurva had a traditional Marathi wedding last month.

Advertisement

Expressing her joy at being married to her long-time boyfriend, Divya said, "I am just clocking my first month of being married, and it has been great. I am enjoying my married life. It either feels fresh or feels like we have been married for years now!"

Talking about how Apurva and she love each other's company, Divya said, "We talk about everything and anything. Come to think of it, we talk too much, I mean at times, I want to take a break from friends, family and co-workers, but Apurva and I are two people who don't need a break from one another."

Advertisement

Explaining what binds them together, she added: "We both are different, but one thing that is common to both of us is that we love people.”

Divya's journey in the entertainment industry has been remarkable. She was the 'MTV Splitsvilla 10' runner-up and winner of 'Ace of Space 1'. She made her acting debut with the horror web series 'Ragini MMS: Returns 2' and portrayed the character Grissy in the action-drama web series 'Cartel'.

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 22:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

File Photo of Mahua

Case Against Mahua Moitra

a few seconds ago
PM Narendra Modi

India News LIVE

8 minutes ago
"Absurd Claims" MEA On China's Claim Over The Territory Of Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh

15 minutes ago
Congress appointed in-charges for 4 Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh

LS Polls LIVE Updates

17 minutes ago
Zodiac Signs

Zodiac Signs As Parents

22 minutes ago
Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya After Marriage

26 minutes ago
US Obama Biden Downing Street UK

Obama's No 10 visit

26 minutes ago
Startup Representative

India AI Mission startups

27 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant DC Captain

30 minutes ago
Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Faced Rejection

37 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

SC On Adult Content

44 minutes ago
Meta

Meta Elections Centre

an hour ago
Janki Bodiwala in Shaitaan

Janki Bodiwala Exclusive

an hour ago
RCB new jersey

RCB's new jersey

an hour ago
RCB unbox Event 2024

RCB's new name

an hour ago
Tricity Metro project to connect Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula

Tricity Metro

an hour ago
Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Devarakonda

Shahid-Vijay's Bromance

an hour ago
Bengaluru Protest

Bengaluru

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Priyanka Asked My Ex-Husband To Talk Smack About My 'Charitra': BJP MLA

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  2. Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan offers to resign from post

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  3. Jailed AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP Today

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  4. Kriti Kharbanda Shares Glimpse Of Her 'Pehli Rasoi'

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  5. Viral Video: Fans Vandalise Thalapathy Vijay's Car In Kerala

    Entertainment13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo