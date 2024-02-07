English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 16:55 IST

Divyanka Tripathi Blames Viewers For Regressive Content On Television - Here's Why

Divyanka Tripathi recently opened up about the real reason behind producers showing regressive content on television.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Divyanka Tripathi in Adrishyam
Divyanka Tripathi in Adrishyam | Image:Instagram/sonyliv
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Divyanka Tripathi, who is famously known for her role in the popular television series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein recently took part in the ongoing debate whether or not television content is regressive. The topic has been in discussion for a while now, however, it made headlines when veteran star Sharmila Tagore called television content regressive. After that statement, many TV actors came in its defense. Just recently Divyanka too shared her views on the topic and for a change blamed the viewers for the kind of content being made on television.  

What did Divyanka Tripathi say about Television content?

Recently, in an interview with The Male Feminist, actress Divyanka Tripathi said, "It's not like they haven't tried to make better content. They want to but, the consumption of regressive shows is high. Who are these people who are watching it? We ask why television shows are made in such a manner. I have producer, and writer friends who want to make better content, but channels tell them 'nobody is watching your show. Why do I sell content that's not being sold.' People like to watch women in certain light and regressive shows."

Why did Sharmila Tagore call TV content regressive?

At a recent event, Sharmila Tagore shared her thoughts on the content that is being shown on Indian television. She said TV offers quite regressive content and portrays women as women's worst enemies. She called it unfortunate.

Advertisement

Sharmila Tagore was last seen in the film Gulmohar, also starring Manoj Bajpayee.

 

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 08:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Colombian Woman Expecting 20th Child

    World6 minutes ago

  2. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi

    India News8 minutes ago

  3. Ancient Idol of Lord Vishnu Found In River Krishna In Raichur

    Videos8 minutes ago

  4. Pakistan: 28 Killed, Over 40 Injured Amid 2 Blasts in Pishin

    World10 minutes ago

  5. Dariusz Szwed, CEO of Poland's largest lender, steps down

    Economy News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement