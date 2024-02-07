Divyanka Tripathi Blames Viewers For Regressive Content On Television - Here's Why

Advertisement

Divyanka Tripathi, who is famously known for her role in the popular television series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein recently took part in the ongoing debate whether or not television content is regressive. The topic has been in discussion for a while now, however, it made headlines when veteran star Sharmila Tagore called television content regressive. After that statement, many TV actors came in its defense. Just recently Divyanka too shared her views on the topic and for a change blamed the viewers for the kind of content being made on television.

What did Divyanka Tripathi say about Television content?

Recently, in an interview with The Male Feminist, actress Divyanka Tripathi said, "It's not like they haven't tried to make better content. They want to but, the consumption of regressive shows is high. Who are these people who are watching it? We ask why television shows are made in such a manner. I have producer, and writer friends who want to make better content, but channels tell them 'nobody is watching your show. Why do I sell content that's not being sold.' People like to watch women in certain light and regressive shows."

Why did Sharmila Tagore call TV content regressive?

At a recent event, Sharmila Tagore shared her thoughts on the content that is being shown on Indian television. She said TV offers quite regressive content and portrays women as women's worst enemies. She called it unfortunate.

Sharmila Tagore was last seen in the film Gulmohar, also starring Manoj Bajpayee.