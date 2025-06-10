Parth Samthaan Exits CID In Less Than A Month, Gets Emotional Farewell From Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava And Others

Parth Samthaan has bid farewell to the character of ACP Ayushman for nearly a month. The actor joined the cast of the much-loved crime drama serial, CID, in May earlier this year. On June 9, Parth officially announced his departure and shared glimpses from his last day on set. He shared the video along with a long note.

Parth Samthaan's emotional goodbye to CID goes viral

On June 9, Parth shared clips from his farewell celebration. The actor could be seen surrounded by the OG cast members of CID and cutting a cake. He also posed with the crew members and actors like Shivaji Satam and Aditya Srivastava. Parth shared the video along with the caption, “And that’s it from ACP Ayushman 🇮🇳, from being trolled by people to making them love this ACP was a beautiful journey of learnings, laughter and sweet memories … will always cherish the bond I shared with the entire CID Team (cast & crew).”



In his note, Parth further wrote, “So much love and respect for one another, no wonder it became the longest running and the most iconic show ❤️ A big Thankyou to all the creatives, @sonytvofficial for making me a part of your family 🤗Until next time.” Fans of Parth Samthaan took to the comment section to lavish praise on his portrayal of ACP Ayushman and asserted that they would miss him on the show.



From controversial casting to fan favourite: Parth Samthaan's CID journey

Parth Samthaan, coming onboard CID, was not free from controversies. Makers of the show implied, through promotional materials, that Shivaji Satam's iconic character, ACP Pradyuman, will no longer be a part of the show. The character was even seen fighting for his life in a bomb blast scene on the show. As a result, social media users assumed that Parth Samthaan is replacing Shivaji Satam on the show.