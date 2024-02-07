Advertisement

Prem Sagar, the son of the late filmmaker Ramanand Sagar recently shared insights into the creation of the iconic 1987 television show Ramayan. Known for its generation-spanning popularity, the show featured Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, and Sunil Lahri as Ram, Sita, and Laxman, respectively.

What inspired Ramanand Sagar to create Ramayan?

Ramanand who passed away in 2005 drew inspiration from his own challenging life experiences to bring the characters to life. In a recent interview with Lehren Retro, Prem revealed that his father faced numerous hardships, including a stepmother who mistreated him and losing his mother to drug addiction at the tender age of five.

Ramanand Sagar with Ramayan cast | Image: IMDb

“All the characters of Ramayan, whether it was Kaikeyi or Manthra… He had a stepmother who used to beat him. His mother died of drug addiction at the age of 26”, said Prem. Ramanand’s varied life roles from selling shoes to working as a clerk allowed him to observe and portray a diverse range of characters authentically in Ramayan.

Prem Sagar has been invited to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony

To be held in Ayodhya, Ram Mandir's consecration will take place on January 22. In the interview further, Prem talked about his father's visionary approach and revealed that he was a former journalist who began his creative journey at the age of 16 by writing his first story. Prem said, “He had the vision that for 50 years nobody will be able to replace (the show). Corona ke baad isne jab phir world record kiya, I remembered my father. What foresight, what vision he had.”

Ramayan cast | Image: IMDb

The cast of Ramayana has been invited to the Ram Mandir consecration

In a tribute to the enduring legacy of Ramayan, Ayodhya has extended invitations to the lead actors – Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, and Sunil Lahri – to participate in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. This marks a celebration of the timeless impact of Ramanand Sagar's creation in the form of their presence at one of India’s biggest events.