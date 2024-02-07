Advertisement

India is all set to celebrate the homecoming of Lord Rama with Ram Mandir’s consecration in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. The life and lessons of the Hindu deity have been adapted in different forms of cinematic experiences and Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan achieves a top spot.

Do you know the popular Luv-Kush episode in Ramayan was shot after PMO’s appeal?

In an old interview, it was revealed that director Ramanand Sagar initially had no intentions of creating the Luv-Kush episode in the iconic television series. The director’s son, Prem Sagar had revealed that Ramanand Sagar, a devout follower of Lord Ram was hesitant to portray the narrative after Sita's return to Ram.

Luv-Kush episode in Ramayan | Image: IMDb

Prem Sagar explained that his father couldn't accept the scripture's depiction of Lord Ram abandoning Sita due to societal pressure. As a staunch devotee, Ramanand Sagar firmly believed that Lord Ram would not sacrifice Sita for such reasons. Consequently, he conveyed to Doordarshan, the broadcasting channel, that he would not produce the Luv-Kush chapter.

However, the widespread anticipation among the audience for the continuation of the story post-Ram and Sita's reunion led to a shift in Sagar's decision. The Valmiki Samaj respected by Ramanand Sagar expressed a strong desire for him to conclude the tale and influenced the director to reconsider.

When PMO called Ramanand Sagar to develop the Luv-Kush episode

Calls from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) urging Sagar to bring the Luv-Kush chapter to life eventually compelled him to produce the episodes. Seeking permission from the channel, Sagar made alterations to the Sita Vanvas episode and aligned it with his faith as a Ram devotee. Despite facing opposition and a delay caused by Dhirendra Brahmachari, the episodes were eventually aired.

Luv-Kush in Ramayan | Image: IMDb

Interestingly, the Pran-Pratishtha of Ram Mandir is also hosting the lead cast of Ramayana including Dipika Chikhlia, Arun Govil, and Sunil Lahri.