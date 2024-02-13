English
Updated February 13th, 2024 at 11:57 IST

Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia Part Ways After 2 Years Of Dating, Actress Cites Compatibility Issues

It is now official that Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are no longer together. The actress confirmed the breakup in a recent interview.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia
Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia | Image:Instagram/Eijaz Khan
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, who have been dating for the past 2 years, recently had persistent rumors circulating about problems within their relationship. However, it is now official that the actor-couple is no longer together. Pavitra confirmed the breakup in a recent interview. 

Pavitra Punia reveals the reason behind the breakup

According to a post shared by the paparazzo Viral Bhayani, confirming her breakup with Eijaz, Pavitra said, “There is a shelf-life for everything, nothing is permanent. In relationships, too, there can be a shelf-life. Eijaz and I parted ways a few months ago and I will always wish him well. I respect him a lot, but the relationship did not last.” As per the reports, the former couple remained roommates five months after the breakup, which took place due to incompatibilities. While Pavitra remains in the Malad residence, Eijaz moved out last month.

 

What sparked Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia's breakup rumours? 

Eijaz and Pavitra, who have been dating for more than 2 years, announced their engagement back on October 3, last year. They had also opened up about their plans to marry one another in 2023. However, with the year now coming to an end and there being no signs of a wedding report, all appeared to not be well between the couple.

In 2022, Eijaz proposed marriage to Pavitra and captured the moment on his camera. He shared a series of photos in which he can be seen popping out a ring, leaving the actress surprised. In the caption he wrote, "Baby, if we keep waiting for the right time, It’s never gonna be, I promise you my best, Will you marry me ? She said “yes"."

The couple met on the sets of a popular reality show and after a rocky start, they sparked dating rumours. They progressed their relationship beyond the sets of the show and soon after moved in together in their Malad residence. Since then, the couple has been living together under the same roof.

 

 

 

Published February 13th, 2024 at 11:41 IST

