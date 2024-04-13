Advertisement

On the occasion of the TV Czarina, Ekta Kapoor's birthday, she has been receiving numerous heartwarming wishes from several celebrity artists namely Kangana Ranaut, Anita Hassanandani, Mouni Roy and many more. While Mouni Roy posted a picture of her and Ekta on social media to wish the latter, Kangana Ranaut posted Ekta Kapoor's solo picture and referred to her as a 'queen.' Take a look at how the celebrities are showering wishes on Ekta Kapoor on the latter's birthday.

Kangana Ranaut calls Ekta Kapoor a ‘queen’

Kangana Ranaut recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture of Ekta Kapoor in which she can be seen flaunting her blissful smile while sporting a white coloured outfit. In the caption, she wished her a happy birthday while referring to her as ‘queen.’ Take a look.

Furthermore, even Mouni Roy penned a sweet birthday note for Ekta and added a memorable picture of them together. In the note, she wrote, “Your birthday is always the perfect opportunity for thanking you for always inspiring and being the light you have been in my life…May your special day be a heavenly one and bring you many wonderful blessings & love Love you” (sic).

Anita Hassanandani also wished Ekta on her birthday by dropping a picture of them together with a massive cake kept on the table. In the caption, she wrote, “Friends forever since forever here’s wishing you happiness love good health forever Happy happy happy birthday Ekkie! Love you” (sic).

Even Kareena Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and other notable celebrities took to their Instagram and extended their wishes to the TV Czarina. Moreover, Ekta Kapoor’s brother, Tusshar Kapoor unveiled memorable pictures of them together from their childhood along with a filmy birthday wish for her in the caption. He wrote, “At the cost of sounding filmi… फूलों का तारों का सबका कहना है, एक हज़ारों में मेरी बहना है! सारी उमर हमें संग रहना है… हैपी बर्थ्डे to the older sibling of this filmi Jodi that loved watching the Ramsay horror movies on Friday nights, and still devours the horror genre!” (sic) Check out the post below-

Image: Instagram/@imouniroy/@kanganaranaut