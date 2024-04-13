×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated June 7th, 2022 at 14:17 IST

Ekta Kapoor's Birthday: Kangana Ranaut, Mouni Roy & others extend wishes to the TV Czarina

On the occasion of Ekta Kapoor's birthday, many celebrities took to their social media and showered their heartfelt wishes on her. Have a look.

Reported by: Nehal Gautam
Ekta Kapoor
Image: Instagram/@imouniroy/@kanganaranaut | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

On the occasion of the TV Czarina, Ekta Kapoor's birthday, she has been receiving numerous heartwarming wishes from several celebrity artists namely Kangana Ranaut, Anita Hassanandani, Mouni Roy and many more. While Mouni Roy posted a picture of her and Ekta on social media to wish the latter, Kangana Ranaut posted Ekta Kapoor's solo picture and referred to her as a 'queen.' Take a look at how the celebrities are showering wishes on Ekta Kapoor on the latter's birthday. 

Kangana Ranaut calls Ekta Kapoor a ‘queen’

Kangana Ranaut recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture of Ekta Kapoor in which she can be seen flaunting her blissful smile while sporting a white coloured outfit. In the caption, she wished her a happy birthday while referring to her as ‘queen.’ Take a look.

Furthermore, even Mouni Roy penned a sweet birthday note for Ekta and added a memorable picture of them together. In the note, she wrote, “Your birthday is always the perfect opportunity for thanking you for always inspiring and being the light you have been in my life…May your special day be a heavenly one and bring you many wonderful blessings & love Love you” (sic).

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Anita Hassanandani also wished Ekta on her birthday by dropping a picture of them together with a massive cake kept on the table. In the caption, she wrote, “Friends forever since forever here’s wishing you happiness love good health forever Happy happy happy birthday Ekkie! Love you” (sic).

Even Kareena Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and other notable celebrities took to their Instagram and extended their wishes to the TV Czarina. Moreover, Ekta Kapoor’s brother, Tusshar Kapoor unveiled memorable pictures of them together from their childhood along with a filmy birthday wish for her in the caption. He wrote, “At the cost of sounding filmi… फूलों का तारों का सबका कहना है, एक हज़ारों में मेरी बहना है! सारी उमर हमें संग रहना है… हैपी बर्थ्डे to the older sibling of this filmi Jodi that loved watching the Ramsay horror movies on Friday nights, and still devours the horror genre!” (sic) Check out the post below-

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tusshar Kapoor (@tusshark89)

Image: Instagram/@imouniroy/@kanganaranaut

Advertisement

Published June 7th, 2022 at 14:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

ipl 2024 points table

Updated IPL Standings

a minute ago
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and US President Joe Biden

Israel vs Iran

16 minutes ago
How 42-Day Manhunt Led to Arrest of B'luru Cafe Blast Masterminds From Bengal

Bengaluru Blast Probe

18 minutes ago
Education News

JEE Main answer key out

18 minutes ago
Board Exam Result 2024

Haryana English Re-exam

28 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

33 minutes ago
Education News

CUET PG Result 2024 Today

43 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

an hour ago
Kim Jong Un shuts down radio station suspected of broadcasting coded messages to South Korean spie

Kim Jong's Remark on War

7 hours ago
6 year old boy falls into borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

Rewa Borewell Incident

7 hours ago
Rahul Gandhi At It Again; Draws ‘British-Era Analogy | The Debate

#RahulBritishEra

7 hours ago
Russia Test-Launches Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Successfully

Russia ICBM Missile

7 hours ago
S. Jaishankar

Jaishankar on Terrorism

8 hours ago
Rishabh Pant during LSG vs DC match

Pant's review

8 hours ago
Seema Misra

UK: Woman Rejects Apology

8 hours ago
Israel-Gaza War: Palestinian Dies After Israeli Settlers Attack in West Bank

Israel-Gaza conflict

8 hours ago
Lok Sabha Elections

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

8 hours ago
UFC 300 Full Fight Card

UFC 300 preview

8 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How 42-Day Manhunt Led to Arrest of Bengaluru Cafe Blast Masterminds

    India News11 hours ago

  2. Shocking: Post Chemotherapy, Woman Told She Was Misdiagnosed With Cancer

    World11 hours ago

  3. Woman In Congo Lived With A Rare Parasite In Her Eyes For 2 years

    World12 hours ago

  4. Gold breaches Rs 73,000 mark to hit record high on bullish global trend

    Business News13 hours ago

  5. Himachal Pradesh: Bus With 52 Devotees Overturns Near Kangra Tunnel

    India News14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo