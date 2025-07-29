From Infruiating To Dark & Disturbing, These Villains Added Just The Right Amount Of Spice To Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

If Tulsi and Mihir’s love for each other and their family made Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi one of the most loved shows of Indian television, it was numerous villains and vamps that made it the most fun. Say what you will, but it is always the antagonists that keeps things interesting for the audience and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi had no dearth of them. While there were characters that remained a thorn in the noble pursuits of Tulsi Virani, there were few who had a more nuanced arc and changed their alliances and intentions as per their selfish interests.

Here are some of the most devilish villains of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhu Thi that added just the right level of spice to the show and we hope to see in the reboot:

Mandira Gujral

Forget Urmila Matondkar in Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Mandira Gujral, expertly played by Mandira Bedi and Achint Kaur, became the face of obsessive female stalkers. Her character was in love with Mihir Virani and she was usually the mastermind behind most of the major tragedies that befell the Virani family and especially Tulsi. From sowing cord in the family to orchestrating murders, Madnira was truly a menace and would forever reign supreme as the super villain of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Payal Mehra

Payal Mehra, played by Jaya Bhattacharya, was the ex-fiance of Mihir. She was motivated by revenge when Mihir chose to marry Tulsi instead of her. What followed was a long track of Payal, sometimes joining hands with Mandira, to make things difficult for the family. However, she has a redemption arc in the show and has a change of heart after the efforts of Shobha, who is Mihir and Tulsi’s daughter who eventually marries Payal’s son Vishal.

Meera Singhania

A former friend of Tulsi, Meera Singhania, played by actor Shubhavi Chouksey, turns into her bitter enemy once she falls for Mihir. Even though her character joins the show later than the other two, she wastes no time in becoming a force to reckon with. One of her more infamous acts includes killing Savita Virani (Tulsi’s mother-in-law) and framing Tulsi for the same which leads Mihir casting her out of Shantiniketan.

Damini Virani

What makes Damini’s change of heart more impactful is that she began the show as a dutiful daughter-in-law who adored Tulsi. But it was her blind love for her son that turns her spiteful and she joins hands with Trupti and Tanya to commit Tulsi to a mental asylum.

Ansh Gujral

