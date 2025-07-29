RJ Mahvash Reacts To Trolls Accusing Her Of 'Stealing' Yuzvendra Chahal From Ex-wife Dhanashree Verma: Yes, Kisika Pati Churana...

RJ Mahvash has always set the record straight on her dating rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal. While the duo has neither confirmed nor denied their romantic link-up, their vacations together, social media interaction, and joint appearances have fuelled the buzz around their rumoured romance. Most recently, the RJ took to her Instagram account to share a video on what counts as cheating in a relationship. Netizens took to the comment section of the video to accuse her of being in a relationship with the cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal while he was married to his ex-wife Dhanashree Verma. RJ Mahvash gave a befitting reply to trolls implying this.

RJ Mahvash gives a befitting reply to trolls

On July 28, RJ Mahvash took to her Instagram account to share a video talking about everything that constitutes cheating in a relationship. The text on the video read, “This is cheating. Period.” Mahvash shared the video with the caption, "Relationship me rehke ye sb krna (Doing all these in a relationship is) cheating. Aise log khud hi apna karma hote hain bro chorh de usko, khud hi depressed marenge aise log (These people are their own karma, leave them, they are depressed)." She further urged her viewers not to ignore ‘red flags’.



A screengrab of RJ Mahvash's Instagram story | Image: Instagram

Sharing her own experience, she recalled forgiving her partner for cheating on her twice. Mahvash added, Life is too short with the right one and too long with the wrong one!" Social media users took this as an opportunity to take a dig at her, and one user wrote, Kisika pati churana (To steal someone's husband)??? Cheating." The RJ replied to the comment and said, “Maine churaya nahi islye I wouldn’t know but yes kisika pati churana (I haven't stolen so I wouldn’t know but yes stealing someone's husband is) cheating."



Not just the comment reply, RJ Mahvash also took to her Instagram stories to share a screenshot of the comment and wrote, “In logon ne hi to dekha hai mujhe churate? Kuch bhi baatein banate hain log, bas views aane chahiye inke (They have seen me stealing? People will say anything just to get views)."