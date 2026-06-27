Gaurav Khanna And Akanksha Chamola Headed For Divorce After 10 Years Of Marriage, Netizens Call Out Their 'Fake' Bigg Boss 19 Moments

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola wooed fans with their flirty chemistry while the former featured on Bigg Boss 19. Gaurav also ended up winning the show. His personal life caught attention when he opened up about Akanksha's unwillingness to have babies, even in the future. On the show, Gaurav openly voiced his support for his wife and said that he would stand firm by Akanksha's side even if she decides to never have kids. This also earned him the label of a “green flag husband” from netizens. While a section of social media users trolled Akanksha for her skimpy clothes, others lauded how Gaurav stood by her through thick and thin.

What appeared like a happy relationship on camera and on social media now appears to have hit a rough patch. While appearing on the new reality show Lock Upp season 2, Akanksha confirmed that she and Gaurav are going through a divorce. She also shared that the estranged couple has been living separately for over a year. Her admission has led netizens to question their "fake romance" on Bigg Boss.

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Akanksha said, “Gaurav Khanna and I are getting divorced. We have been living separately for the past one year. People don’t know about this yet." They tied the knot in 2016. Gaurav is 9 years elder to Akanksha.

“This is a decision we have both taken. We have been talking about it for the past one year," Akanksha said, adding, “There is nothing bad between Gaurav and me. We still talk to each other, but we feel that we are not right for each other as partners. That is because we both want different things in life." Akanksha also shared that their families had also suggested that they spend some time apart to see if distance would help them understand each other’s importance.

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Gaurav and Akanksha married in 2016 | Image: Instagram

Akanksha revealed that she and Gaurav have been facing marital issues since the time the latter participated in Bigg Boss 19. She said, “All this has been going on since Bigg Boss 19. Gaurav’s parents and my parents told us to stay separately for some time. It happens sometimes that when you stay away, you realise each other’s importance."