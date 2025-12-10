Gaurav Khanna's Bigg Boss 19 Win Overshadowed By Affair Rumours With Anupamaa Co-Star 'Kinjal' Nidhi Shah

Gaurav Khanna of Anupamaa fame is now making it big in the reality show circuit. The actor won the first ever edition of Celebrity MasterChef. He was also declared the winner of Bigg Boss 19 by Salman Khan. The Bollywood star has also offered to work with Gaurav in an upcoming project. While Gaurav is on cloud nine after landing back-to-back big projects, he also became a topic of controversy as his name was romantically linked with his Anupamaa co-star Nidhi Shah.

After Gaurav won BB19, Nidhi appeared to like some reels on Instagram that shaded the former's victory on the reality show. A user claimed that Nidhi and Gaurav had been involved in a relationship during their time working together on Anupamaa. "They've had an affair during Anupamaa," read the viral comment. Among many reactions to it was Nidhi's, who wrote, "Yaaa, you know better." Her comment was accompanied by laughing emojis. It appeared as if Nidhi tried to laugh off the rumours. However, many saw it as suspicious on her behalf.

Nidhi (L) and Gaurav worked in Anupamaa together | Image: X

Among many aspects of Gaurav's Bigg Boss journey, the one that stood out was his love for his wife Akanksha Chamola. She also arrived as the Anupamaa star's guest in the Family Week. Gaurav also confessed that he wants to have a kid but his wife is opposed to the idea.

Gaurav and Akanksha recently celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary | Image: X

When an astrologer visited the house, Gaurav questioned her if Akanksha would want to have a baby in future. However, his wife set the record straight, saying she is not keen on having babies. This upset Gaurav but he stood by his wife. He also defended himself against claims of being a "sympathy seeking" husband on the show by bringing up his personal matters.