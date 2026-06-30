Gaurav Khanna's Cautious FIRST Statement On Divorce With Akanksha Chamola Gives No Clarity Whether Separation Is Real Or Fake

Akanksha Chamola took many by surprise when she revealed that she and Gaurav Khanna are heading for a divorce during the premiere of Lock Upp Season 2 on Netflix. As speculation around their relationship continues, in new episodes of Lock Upp 2, Akanksha also spoke about marrying Gaurav at 24, not wanting to have kids, moving on from her separation and how she is not actively looking for love right now.

Amid Akanksha's revelation about her and Gaurav's divorce, the Anupamaa star was away in Cape Town, South Africa, for the shoot of the upcoming season of Khatron ke Khiladi. Upon his return, he spoke about Akanksha's claims about their marriage hitting rock bottom. He lent his continued support to his estranged wife but did not openly speak about whether they are actually separating or not or the reason behind it.

Gaurav and Akanksha married in 2016 | Image: Instagram

Asked by the paparazzi how he was doing since his separation news became public, Gaurav said, "Bas sahi hai yaar. Pehle jo haal tha abhi bhi wohi hai. Pyaar abhi bhi utna hi hai. Support abhi bhi utna hai. Main toh hamesha support karunga Akanksha ko. Meri biwi hai yaar. Pyaar kiya hai toh piche kyun hatun. All the very best to Akanksha for life. Main hamesha uske sath khada hoon aur usko support kar raha hoon. Bahut acha khele aur jeet ke aaye."

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Gaurav and Akanksha also featured together in Bigg Boss 19 family week | Image: Instagram

Gaurav's statement, however, reinforces what Akaknsha said about things being cordial with them despite their marriage hitting a rough patch. On Lock Upp 2, Akanksha said that they continue to stay in touch but have realised they are not compatible as life partners. "Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We don't think we are compatible as partners because we both see very different futures. And, unfortunately, it's not with each other," she claimed.