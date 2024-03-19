×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 18:37 IST

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Actress Aishwarya Sharma Addresses Pregnancy Rumours With Neil Bhatt

After Aishwarya Sharma passed out on the sets of a TV show recently, there were rumours that she might be pregnant. The actress now reacted to the rumours.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt
Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt | Image:X
Rumours sparked in the media earlier this month regarding the pregnancy of actor couple Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, but the speculations have been swiftly put to rest. Reports emerged following Aishwarya's fainting incident during a Holi event organised by Colors TV. However, Aishwarya herself took to social media to debunk the rumours earlier in the day.

What did Aishwarya say about her pregnancy?

In a series of Instagram stories, Aishwarya addressed the speculation head-on and said, “For the third time I am saying this out loud because I am sick of getting messages.. stop making any assumptions, I am a human being sometime my Blood pressure drops and FYI my BP drop was 60-80. That's why I passed out on set. I am not pregnant. Especially, this message is especially for the media. Stop it now (sic).”

 

 

Earlier reports from Bollywood Life had suggested the possibility of Aishwarya and Neil expecting their first child, citing an insider source. The couple, however, has denied these claims and clarified that they are not anticipating parenthood at this time.

When Aishwarya passed out on the sets

The incident in reference that fueled all rumours occurred on March 16 during Aishwarya's performance at the Colors Holi event. Taking to her Instagram that day itself, Aishwarya shared, “Hi everyone, First of all, thank you for all the support and concern I’ve received for what happened during my performance. Wanted to let you know that I’m fine. Your support and love keep me going. Hope you’ll like our performance. Don’t miss it.”

For the unversed, Aishwarya and Neil recently garnered attention as a couple during their appearance on Bigg Boss 17. The duo fell in love on the set of the television show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, leading to their wedding on November 30, 2021. On the work front, Neil Bhatt is rumoured to be joining the cast of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14.

Published March 19th, 2024 at 18:37 IST

