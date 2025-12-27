Gokuldham Is Everywhere: California Man Shares Video Of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Playing On Neighbours' TV, Desis React

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the few Indian television shows that has earned global fame. The longest-running sitcom streams during weekdays in India in Hindi. Even after streaming over 4500 episodes, the Asit Kumar Modi show, which is centred around the lives of Gokuldham society members, continues to be one of the most popular and loved shows in the country.

A new video gaining traction on Instagram shows that the love and popularity of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah extends beyond the domestic border. A California man took to his social media account to share a video from his flat zooming into the television of another flat owner. The video showed a popular episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah playing on the TV set in the Californian neighbourhood. The user, Kunal Lonare, shared the video with the caption, “Okay, I feel a little guilty for the accidental privacy invasion 🙈 (sorry neighbour!), but honestly, seeing Jethalal on your screen was the comfort I didn't know I needed today. It instantly made this big, foreign city feel a little less lonely and a lot more like home. Who else watches old TMKOC episodes to feel closer to India?”



Social media users react to the viral video

A screengrab of the comment section | Image: Instagram

The video has already garnered 2.5 million views at the time of publishing, with 178k likes and over 800 comments. The video particularly caught the attention of the Indian diaspora settled abroad. Several NRIs took to the comment section to share their appreciation for the show and claimed that it does help them feel closer to home. Some ardent fans of the show even identified that the episode playing in the clip is 410, where Sundarlal sends a special shampoo for Jethalal after applying which his hair turns stiff, tickling Iyer's funny bone.



