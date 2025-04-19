Hinduism Is Becoming A Joke: Rashami Desai Calls Out Urvashi Rautela's 'Senseless Remarks' About Her Temple in Badrinath

TV actress Rashami Desai has slammed Urvashi Rautela for claiming that there is an 'Urvashi Temple' near the Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand. Urvashi's comment, while considered bizarre by many, came under fire from priests and local religious leaders in Badrinath, who dubbed her statements "disrespectful" to religious sentiments.

Rashami, known for her appearance in Bigg Boss 13 and daily soaps like Uttaran, Naagin 4 and more, also came down heavily on Urvashi and asked her not to toy around with religion. Expressing her disappointment, Rashami wrote, “It’s sad that people don’t even take action against such nonsense. In India, Hinduism is becoming a joke. By the way, she was politically correct when she kept repeating her answer. Representing India and making senseless remarks on purpose… it’s sad. Don’t play games in the name of religion,” she wrote on Instagram.

Urvashi Rautela's team clarifies after objection to her 'Urvashi Temple' claim

Local religious authorities in Badrinath have refuted claims of a temple dedicated to Urvashi Rautela in Uttarakhand. "Such statements disrespect the religious sentiments of the people," a priest said.

Meanwhile, a statement was also issued by the actress' team alleging that her comments have been misinterpreted. A warning was issued and the possibility of legal action against those spreading a false narrative against Urvashi was also mentioned.