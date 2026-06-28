Gaurav Khanna's Bigg Boss 19 Co-Contestant Awez Darbar Reacts To His Divorce From Akanksha Chamola: Bahut Bada Shocker Hai

Actor Akanksha Chamola took many by surprise when she revealed that she and Gaurav Khanna are heading for a divorce during the premiere of Lock Upp Season 2 on Netflix. Akanksha, who is one of the contestants on the reality show, left everyone shocked after choosing to reveal a "confidential secret" about her personal life. Akanksha said, "Gaurav and I are getting a divorce. We have been living separately for the last one year, and it has not been public."

Gaurav and Akanksha married in 2016 and are reportedly headed for a divorce now | Image: Instagram

She also spoke about the reason behind their decision to separate, sharing further that things are not bitter between them despite living apart. "Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We don't think we are compatible as partners because we both see very different futures. And, unfortunately, it's not with each other," Akanksha claimed. Gaurav, on the other hand, is currently filming for the new season of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi in Cape Town, South Africa, and has not issued an official statement in relation to his separation buzz.

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After Akanksha's confession about her personal life, many even trolled the couple for "faking" their romance on Bigg Boss 19. Several netizens are also unsure whether Akanksha's claims about her divorce from Gaurav are true or not. Meanwhile, choreographer and content creator Awez Darbar, who was Gaurav's fellow contestant on Bigg Boss 19, also spoke about the Anupamaa star's divorce from Akanksha.

Speaking about Akanksha participating in Lock Upp 2, Awez said, "Kaash woh mujhe milke bataye hote ki woh Lock Upp ja rahe hain, thoda strategies deta unko. Mazaak kar raha hoon. Woh toh bahut badhiya hi karne wale hain. Woh hamesha se hi ek smiling aur entertaining personality rahe hain toh mujhe sure hai ki woh bahut entertain karenge show pe."

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About her divorce revelation, Awez added, "Yeh toh bahut bada shocker hai. Woh toh ab jab woh show ke bahar aayenge tab main puchunga unse. Mujhe Gaurav (Khanna) bhai ko message karke puchna hai iss baat ke baare mein but mujhe thoda embarrass feel ho raha hai. I'll speak to him on phone and ask him about this."