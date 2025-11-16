In Pics: Jannat Zubair, Jasmin Bhasin, Tejasswi Prakash And Others Have A Blast At Bharti Singh's Baby Shower

Comedian and TV show host Bharti Singh announced in October that she is expecting her second child with husband and writer-producer Haarsh Limbaachiya. They revealed the happy news to their fans and friends in a vlog that they shot in Switzerland. They later posted about on Instagram and Bharti showed off her baby bump in some lovely family photos.

Bharti and Haarsh got married in 2017 | Image: Instagram

Now, as Bharti is all set to step into motherhood for the second time, friends and family members organised a baby shower for her. The lively gathering saw her TV induustry colleagues joining in. Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah, Jannat Zubair, Tejasswi Prakash, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni and others arrived for the celebrations.

Bharti Singh's TV industry colleagues organised a baby shower for her | Image: Instagram

For her baby shower, Bharti wore a dark blue maxi dress with polka dot prints. A "mom-to-be" sash was also seen around her shoulder. A title on the cake she cut on her baby shower read, "I Vote Girl". In one of the pictures, Jannat and Tejasswi caressed Bharti's baby bump and pouted for a picture. The mom-to-be also clicked a selfie with Jannat, Tejasswi and Jasmin. The images reflect how close Bharti is with her girl gang.

Jannat, Tejasswi and Bharti have featured in Laughter Chefs | IMage: Instagram

Bharti cut a cake with her friends at her baby shower | Image: Instagram

Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot in December 2017 in Goa. The nuptials were attended by several television and comedy industry personalities. The couple welcomed their first child, a boy named Laksh aka Gola, in April 2022. Since then, the toddler has become a paparazzi favourite and is often spotted with his parents at events, airports and shoots. Bharti and Haarsh also feature him in their vlogs. While Bharti prepares to be a second time mother, she will be seen as a host on the cooking reality show Laughter Chefs season 3. New episodes will drop on JioHotstar and ColorsTV from November 21.