Babil Khan Reacts To Baby Director Sai Rajesh's Demand For An Apology For His Worrying Video: I Slit My Wrist For...

Babil Khan took to his Instagram account to share an emotional video in which he highlighted the pressures of working in Bollywood and called the industry ‘fake’. The actor later deleted his Instagram account, and his family issued a statement clarifying that he is having ‘difficult’ days. In the clarification, they also named a few actors to support Babil Khan during his tough days. Taking offence to this director, Sai Rajesh made a lengthy note on Instagram which did not go unnoticed by Babil.

In his note, the Telugu movie director implied that by taking the names of select individuals, Babil Khan's team has implied that others, like him, have not been supporting the young actor. He wrote, To Babil Khan's team. Do you really think we’re that naive to just walk away silently? What kind of attitude are we being subjected to? It feels like only those whose names were mentioned in his video deserve respect — and the rest of us are just fools for standing by him all this while?”



For the unversed, Babil Khan was reported to feature in the Hindi remake of Sai Rajesh's directorial Baby. In the now deleted note, the filmmaker continued, “If you’re making them feel valued just because he gave them a shoutout, and ignoring the rest of us, then yes, we do deserve an apology for how things have been handled. I genuinely wanted to stand by him even until an hour ago. But if you're taking us for granted, that stops here. These sympathy games won't work on us anymore. A sincere apology is the least you owe us. Say it, and let's move on."

His note did not go unnoticed by Babil Khan. The young actor took to the comment section to write, “You really broke my heart. After everything I’ve given to you. @satish_naidu1982 2 years of my life, complete physical atrocity to my body just so I can do justice to his character, I gave him my soul, rejected everything that came in my way for 2 years, anything and everything he needed, for 500 days of my life."



In another comment, Babil wrote, “Not to mention, the pain and the suffering I put in my soul, lived in filth just to make sure sir @sairazesh is happy with the character. It's okay now. I'll let my work speak. Goodbye. Man, I had bugs in my beard because he needed that in the character. I gave him my laughter while I held back my tears. I slit my f****** wrist for him.”



