Indian Idol 15 Grand Finale: Know The Top 5 Contestants, Winner's Prize Money, When And Where To Watch On OTT And TV

Indian Idol 15 Grand Finale: The grand finale of the singing reality show is all set to premiere on TV and stream on OTT on April 6. Six musicians and singers will battle it out to take home the crown. The show is judged by Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani and Badshah and is judged by Aditya Narayan. Know all details of Indian Idol 15 grand finale here.
This season Sneha Shankar, Subhajit Chakraborty, Chaitanya Devadhe (Mauli), Priyangshu Dutta, Manasi Ghosh and Anirudh Suswaram will compete for the winner's trophy. The winner will decided on the basis of judges' rankings and fan voting.
The Indian Idol 2025 winner will win a car along with the trophy. The winner will also get to take home cash prize of ₹15 lakh.
Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, singer Mika Singh and the cast of Chamak will be seen as special guests on the show's finale episode.
The Grandest 90s Night is the theme of Indian Idol 15 Grand Finale. It will celebrate the golden era of Bollywood music.
Indian Idol Grand Finale will air on Sunday at 8:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. It will also stream online on Sony LIV. The winner of Indian Idol Season 15 will be announced at 11:30 pm.
