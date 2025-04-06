Indian Idol 15 Grand Finale: Know The Top 5 Contestants, Winner's Prize Money, When And Where To Watch On OTT And TV

Indian Idol 15 Grand Finale: The grand finale of the singing reality show is all set to premiere on TV and stream on OTT on April 6. Six musicians and singers will battle it out to take home the crown. The show is judged by Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani and Badshah and is judged by Aditya Narayan. Know all details of Indian Idol 15 grand finale here.

Indian Idol Season 15: Know the 6 finalists

This season Sneha Shankar, Subhajit Chakraborty, Chaitanya Devadhe (Mauli), Priyangshu Dutta, Manasi Ghosh and Anirudh Suswaram will compete for the winner's trophy. The winner will decided on the basis of judges' rankings and fan voting.

What will Indian Idol 15 winner receive?

The Indian Idol 2025 winner will win a car along with the trophy. The winner will also get to take home cash prize of ₹15 lakh.

Indian Idol 15 finale: Special guests to make the night more entertaining

Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, singer Mika Singh and the cast of Chamak will be seen as special guests on the show's finale episode.

Indian Idol 15 finale will air on Sony TV and SonyLIV | Image: X

Indian Idol 15 grand finale has a theme

The Grandest 90s Night is the theme of Indian Idol 15 Grand Finale. It will celebrate the golden era of Bollywood music.

When and where to watch Indian Idol 15 Grand Finale?