Indian Idol 16 Grand Finale: When And Where To Watch, Finalists, Celebrity Musical Performances, Winner's Prize Money And All You Need To Know

Indian Idol 16 Grand Finale: This year, the theme of the musical reality show was Yaadon Ki Playlist. Indian Idol 16 went on air in October 2025 and will now wrap up its run on July 26 with its grand finale. 18 participants embarked on the journey and the finale will unfold with the top 6, before one is crowned the ultimate winner of this season. Here's everything you need to know about Indian Idol 16's final episode as the curtains are set to drop on the latest edition of the show.

Indian Idol 16 Grand Finale: Who are the finalists?

Anshika Chonkar from Mumbai, Jyotirmayee Nayak from Bhubaneswar, Delhi's Manraj Veer Singh and Suhail, Myscmme Bosu from Guwahati and Tanishk Shukla from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh will go head-to-head at the finale of Indian Idol 16.

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Six contestants will battle it out to claim the title of Indian Idol 16 | Image: Instagram

Indian Idol 16: Meet the judges

Rapper Badshah, singer Shreya Ghoshal and singer-composer Vishal Dadlani are the judges of Indian Idol 16 Yaadon Ki Playlist and they will oversee the finale of the show. Aditya Narayan will oversee the hosting duties. It has been reported that Vishal won't feature in Indian Idol 16 finale due to prior work commitments.

Indian Idol 16 Grand Finale: Celebrity musical performances of the night

Celebrity musicians and singers like Papon, Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu and Usha Uthup will add firepower to the grand finale of Indian Idol 16. Actress Urmila Matondkar will also be seen as a guest in the finale. Judges Badshah and Shreya Ghoshal are also expected to perform with the top 6 contestants during the grand finale night. Father son-duo Udit and Aditya Narayan will also perform together. Actress Shehnaaz Gill will also be a guest on the show's concluding episode.

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Papon, Usha Uthup, Kumar Sanu and Shehnaaz Gill are among Indian Idol 16 finalsists | I\mage: Instagram

When and where to watch Indian Idol 16 grand finale?

Indian Idol 16 grand finale will air on Sony TV at 8 pm. On OTT, it will stream on Sony LIV.

Indian Idol 16 Grand Finale: What will the winner take home?