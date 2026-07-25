Spider-Man Brand New Day Advance Booking Collection: Over 5.5 Lakh Tickets Sold In India For Opening Weekend, Tom Holland Starrer Eyes ₹50 Crore Day 1 Biz

Tom Holland seems to be on a roll. The actor's latest movie, The Odyssey, is performing very well at the box office in India and other international markets after releasing on July 17. Holland plays the role of Telemachus in Christopher Nolan's adaptation of Homer's epic and as per latest estimates, the movie is headed towards a $1 billion+ worldwide gross. Meanwhile, another Holland starrer is set to storm the big screens next week. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the fourth Spider-Man film starring Holland as the friendly neighbourhood superhero and in India, the movie is releasing on July 30, a day before its international theatrical rollout.

The advance booking for Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened in India a month before its release, and there has been an overwhelming response to the film in pre-sales. As per Worldwide Box Office, national chains PVR INOX and Cinepolis have already sold 2,25,000 tickets combined for day one and more than 5,50,000 tickets across the four-day extended first weekend. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has grossed ₹40 crore in pre-sales and about ₹33 crore nett, with five days to go for its release.

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A source shared, “By the end of business today, Brand New Day is expected to surpass all three (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Avatar: The Way Of Water And Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness) and move into second place, trailing only Avengers: Endgame. Crossing the ₹50 crore nett mark on the first day is becoming increasingly likely.” Interestingly, the strong trend of advance ticket sales is despite Spider-Man 4 not releasing in IMAX screens. Other premium screen formats are inviting immense audience fanfare.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will release on July 30 | Image: X

As per Pinkvilla, Mumbai and Delhi-UP lead the advance booking markets, followed by the southern regions like Mysore, APTS and Kerala. The other Hindi market circuits are also recording strong advances, including West Bengal. In Tamil Nadu, advance bookings are yet to open.