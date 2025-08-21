Is Actor Arjun Bijlani Entering The Bigg Boss 19 House? Cryptic Video Sparks Rumour

TV actor Arjun Bijlani recently took to Instagram to share a cryptic post about loving his family but having to choose a different. While the actor did not clarify what it is about, fans believe that Arjun is hinting at entering the Bigg Boss 19 house indirectly with the video.

In the video, Arjun talks about how his family, especially his wife and kids have been important to him and has been there for him through thick and thin. He also informed the audience that while he never thought he would make such a decision, circumstances have forced him to choose a different path. He also requested people to not make any speculations, but that did not stop his fans from floating the theories of him joining Bigg Boss 19.

His colleague from the industry, Kishwer Merchant, who also been a part of Bigg Boss 9, also commented on the post with a simple question. She simply wrote, “Big boss?” Later she also commented “This is not possible at all !!!”. Arjun’s fans also flooded the comment with one commenting “If he is going I'm too excited after season 14 I didn't watch big boss but if he is coming I will start watching it.” However, some fans were not happy about him joining the controversial show Bigg Boss and one even commented that if this video turned out to be promotion for a show, that would be disappointing. The user wrote, “One side Im sure, it’s just you must be promoting your upcoming project… other side your serious expression isn’t letting me take it soo lightly. So please reveal it jaldiiiii @arjunbijlani Bki we will always be there for Arjun. Wishing always the besssttt for u loveeee”